Chris Wilder has defiant play-off message to Middlesbrough squad

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder. PA picture.

Wilder insisted his out-of-form team can still make the top six – even though they are now five points adrift of the cut with just three matches left to play.

A goal by Australian midfielder Riley McGree gave Boro a 46th-minute lead at the Swansea.com Stadium, only for in-form Swans striker Michael Obafemi to cancel it out almost immediately.

Asked if his side could still make the top six, Wilder said: “Yes, 100 per cent. I haven’t got a crystal ball, I don’t know what’s in front of us but there is no given result in this division.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The teams above us have difficult games to play, the teams around us have difficult games to play – as do we.

“We’re back home on Wednesday night (against Cardiff) and it’s a season-defining game.”

The match exploded into life in the second half with both sides scoring and going close by either hitting the woodwork or wasting good opportunities.

Wilder added: “It was carnage at times and from a neutrals’ point of view probably fabulous viewing.

“There could have been a few heart-attacks for both managers and arguably we’ve had the best opportunities of the game.

“I don’t think it would have been a smash and grab, it would have been us winning a really tight game.”

Despite Wilder’s optimism Boro now look virtual certainties to remain in the Championship having taken two points from a possible 15 in their last five outings.