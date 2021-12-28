Chris Wilder hoping for another clean bill of health from Covid tests ahead of Blackpool v Middlesbrough

Boro – fresh from their Boxing Day win over Nottingham Forest – are due to head to Blackpool on Wednesday night for the 7.45pm Championship clash.

Ahead of the game both clubs will be testing their players.

Speaking to Teesside Live, Wilder: “We’re okay, injury-wise.

“The players will have their Covid tests this morning, so it’s the luck of the draw with those.

“Those are our last tests before the Blackpool game so fingers crossed when they come in they don’t have any symptoms and we have a clean bill of health from that round of testing.

“We can do all we can do in terms of the protocols, but sometimes it is down to the luck of the draw, and fingers crossed we will have a clean bill of health going into Blackpool.

“I think it’s a bit of both in terms of responsibility and also fortune," Wilder added.

“We’ve got to have a bit of responsibility. Whether I’m being a bit controversial or not, we cancelled our Christmas party which was due to be in London because it was the right thing to do and I know certain other teams didn’t.

“We took responsibility but there are certain parts of it where we’re trying to be lucky with it. I think it’s a balance.

“We’re doing whatever we can do here and historically through the pandemic when it first came upon us, speaking to guys here they’re quite proud of the record they’ve got and the protocols they put in place guided by the EFL.

“So it doesn’t just come with 100% luck, but that is certainly a part of it. If we can keep that balance then hopefully we can come through that period.”

On Boxing Day, Middlesbrough moved into the Sky Bet Championship play-off places for only the second time this season as they beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 at the Riverside.

Wilder’s in-form side claimed a fourth success from their last five matches as a comical own goal from Ryan Yates and second-half strike from Andraz Sporar secured a deserved win.

