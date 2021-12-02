Chris Wilder lays down challenge to his Middlesbrough goalkeepers ahead of January

Chris Wilder. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images).

Luke Daniels – who currently has the jersey – is battling with Joe Lumley and Dejan Stojanovic to establish themselves under Wilder.

And that is the challenge for the trio as Wilder assesses his options throughout the whole squad moving forward.

Wilder said: “I’d like two really good goalkeepers, and I’d like the best I can possibly get.

"When people talk about money and wanting to get the best goalkeeper, I want the best goalkeeper I can get, so it’s over to those guys now to show me what they can do.

“It’s an opportunity for them to establish themselves.