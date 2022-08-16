Chris Wilder makes Middlesbrough striker admission

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough's Chuba Akpom celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough.

Akpom scored in each half as Boro twice came from behind at the Riverside, with his goals cancelling out a first-half strike from Sander Berge and a second-half own goal from Ryan Giles.

The 26-year-old spent last season on loan at Greek side PAOK and looked to have no future on Teesside when he was excluded from the Middlesbrough squad that began pre-season training in late June.

However, he was restored to the fold ahead of the club’s final pre-season friendly with Marseille, with Wilder now adamant he will not be going anywhere this summer.

Wilder said: “It was a difficult situation for Chuba when I came in, and a difficult situation for us. But he doesn’t need to worry about anything else now, because he’s going to be part of us going forward.

“He was outstanding and the attitude to his game was great. He could, and possibly should, have come off at half-time because he was having treatment, but he wanted to stay on. His individual performance was very good and his goals were great.

“He had to be dragged off the pitch and that’s what I’m looking for. The supporters are looking for that. He’s part of it and he has to keep that going.

“The only problem with Chuba is that he’s had about 300 different Football League clubs! Let’s hope he stays here a bit longer, but that’s down to him. He had to convince me, I’m not going to beat about the bush. But he’s done that.”

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough have been credited with an interest in Preston North End’s Emil Riis.

Boro are looking to add to their striker options before the end of the summer transfer window.

Preston are adamant he won’t be sold on the cheap, however.