Here is the latest from today’s Championship transfer news.

Middlesbrough completed their fourth signing of the summer earlier this week when they confirmed the loan arrival of Manchester City goalkeeper, Zach Steffen.

The move comes following the departures of Joe Lumley and Dejan Stojanovic.

After a rather long saga, the US international has spoken of his relief to finally join the club.

Steffen said: “I’m glad to finally be here. It’s been a lot of waiting and taken a lot of patience, but now it’s finally here and it’s good to be here. It’s been a long waiting game, with the move in the offing for about a month now. I had some passport issues that I had to deal with and that meant I had to stay in the States and train alone.

“That’s just life. You have to roll with the punches. I got some good training in and tried to stay fit as best of possible. I feel pretty good. Obviously, sharpness and all that is going to come with more training and I am looking forward to that. I’m glad that’s all sorted now and I’m happy we could finally get the deal done.”

Here are today’s rumours...

1. European giants approach Norwich ace Borussia Monchengladbach, Wolfsburg and Marsielle have reportedly enquired about signing Norwich City defender Max Aarons. The right-back has often been linked with a move away in recent years. (Football Insider)

2. Reading make offer for Senegal international Reading have reportedly made a loan offer for FC Porto midfielder Mamadou Loum, with the Portuguese club looking to offload him this summer. The Royals are also thought to be eager to include an option to make the deal permanent for €5m at the end of the season. (SIC Noticas' Pedro Sepulveda)

3. Watford veteran linked with Spain switch Watford defender Kiko Femenia is reportedly in advanced talks over a move to Villarreal this summer. The Spaniard spent his whole career in his home country before his move to Vicarage Road in 2017. (The Athletic)

4. Posh reject Blackburn Rovers bid for star man Peterborough United have turned down a bid in excess of £1 million from Blackburn Rovers for Sammie Szmodics. It is thought that they have actually rejected three bids in total from the Championship club. (Lancashire Telegraph)