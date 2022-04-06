6th April 2022 - Championship rumours

A number of Middlesbrough’s promotion rivals were in action at the top of the Championship last night.

Luton Town, Sheffield United, QPR and Millwall all featured, with Boro moving down into sixth place.

Luton, who sat two points above Middlesbrough, faced a trip to bottom-place Peterborough United, however were unable to claim anything other than a point on the road.

Meanwhile, it is Sheffield United that have leapfrogged Chris Wilder’s side after they enjoyed a narrow 1-0 victory over QPR, thanks to a very early goal from Oliver Norwood.

Finally, Millwall suffered a home defeat to Swansea City, leaving them four points below the play-off spots.