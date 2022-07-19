Chris Wilder reacts after major Middlesbrough transfer breakthrough

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has expressed his delight after Boro completed the loan signing of USA international goalkeeper Zack Steffen. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images).

The 27-year-old joins from Manchester City on a season-long switch, he signed a new four-deal with City last November.

Boro boss Wilder said: “I think it’s a big coup for us and so I’m delighted we’ve brought Zack in.

"We knew we had to improve the goalkeeping department. We brought in Liam Roberts and now we’re adding Zack who has just signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Man City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Man City don’t hand out four-and-a-half-year contracts if they don’t think anything of them.

“Everyone knows his situation, he needed to play because of the World Cup.

"He had an agreement with Man City, but he could have easily stayed there and sat comfortably as their number two. He wanted to go out and he’s agreed to come here.”