Nico Gordon’s 23rd-minute own goal set Middlesbrough on their way after Aaron Connolly’s attempt was saved by Neil Etheridge.

Boro ensured they returned to the Riverside with maximum points when Folarin Balogun’s impressive performance was completed with a tremendous strike shortly after Paddy McNair’s penalty miss.

They are now sixth in the Championship and have strengthened their bid to make the play-offs at the end of the season with an impressive performance.

Chris Wilder reacts as Middlesbrough boost play-off hopes with win at Birmingham City.

Birmingham, who sit 13 points clear of the relegation zone, had defender Kristian Pedersen dismissed late on for a second yellow card.

Wilder said: “It was important. We stressed to the players that we needed it. We were terribly disappointed with what happened at Bramall Lane. The reaction over the two away games has been excellent.

“It was important tonight that we got a win,” Wilder continued.

“Our reaction to the disallowed goal and the missed penalty was excellent. But the quality of the second goal put us in the ascendancy and we were pretty comfortable after that.”

Middlesbrough have the third-best home form in the division and that has been an important factor in their rise under Wilder this season. But the Boro boss has urged his players to build on this away win going into the crunch time of the season.

“If we’re going to be in the shout for the top six then we’ve got to pick up points away from home and four points from six is a good effort.”

