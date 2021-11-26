Chris Wilder reveals injury latest ahead of Huddersfield v Middlesbrough

Wilder confirmed Andraz Sporar (ankle) and Duncan Watmore are both fit and available after being withdrawn as a precaution on Tuesday night.

Defender Dael Fry (groin) and midfielder Martin Payero (Achilles) are not expected to feature, while Darnell Fisher, Sammy Ameobi and Marcus Browne remain long-term absentees.

Wilder is chasing his first win as Boro boss in his third game in charge after replacing Neil Warnock earlier this month.

On Sporar and Watmore, Wilder said: "They came through Tuesday.

"There are a couple of situations, but we're really confident both Duncan and Andraz will be involved on Saturday.

"We do have a couple of knocks from Tuesday night.”

The Boro boss was, however, remaining tight-lipped over who his other injury doubts were.

Ahead of the trip to Huddersfield, he added: “I could tell you who but nobody else does us any favours so that's the attitude I've always taken."

Meanwhile, the Huddersfield game will come too soon for Dael Fry and Martin Payero, Wilder has confirmed at his pre-match press conference.

The Boro boss added: "They're stepping up their training over the weekend and will hopefully be back involved in the group on Monday."

Meanwhile, Huddersfield midfielder Duane Holmes hopes to be back in contention for the home game against Middlesbrough.

Holmes has missed the last two games due to a thigh injury, but returned to full training this week and could be involved.

Boss Carlos Corberan has no new injury worries after the narrow midweek defeat at QPR, but skipper Jonathan Hogg (knee) remains up to eight weeks away from a return to action.

Fellow midfielder Alex Vallejo (knee), defender Pipa (groin), striker Jordan Rhodes (back) and winger Aaron Rowe (toe) are all still out.

Wilder will be hoping for an improvement from Tuesday night.

“I thought we tried to force it, there were too many looking to be the star of the show, looking for the killer ball.

“The top and bottom of it is that we have lost a game we should have comfortably won."

