Boro won on penalties at Manchester United in the last round and had been in fine form prior to Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at Barnsley.

And despite Spurs’ struggles in recent weeks, Wilder knows what a tough test it will be against Conte, who often sets his side up with a similar back three and wing-backs system.

“I said to him one awards evening that he was copying us,” joked Wilder when asked about the Italian. “I’m not so sure about that.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder.

“He’s a world class manager, you just look at his record. Whatever he does in the press, whatever a manager wants to do, needs to do or has to do, or wants to do, one thing you see from the Spurs manager is that he has an incredible passion to help his team and help his football club.

“Everybody goes about it in different ways and his record speaks for itself.”

On what it would mean for Boro, Wilder added: “It would be an incredible achievement.

“Obviously we understand, as we did when we went to Old Trafford, a lot of things have to go for us and we have to be at our absolute best to give ourselves an opportunity.

“We certainly have to be better than what we were in the first 15 minutes on Saturday.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Middlesbrough coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.