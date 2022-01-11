Here, we round-up all the latest news that has emerged today from the Riverside:

Boro TV selections

Sky Sports have released their latest selection of EFL games for TV coverage with two Middlesbrough games affected.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isaiah Jones of Middlesbrough (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Monday January 24, 2022 is the new date for Boro’s home clash with Blackburn Rovers with the in-form pair now due to face-off off under the floodlights at the Riverside Stadium.

Boro’s other game affected is their midweek clash with West Bromwich Albion. This game will kick-off at 7.45pm on Tuesday February 22.

Wilder’s Isaiah Jones message

Chris Wilder has insisted that Isaiah Jones must not ‘get carried away’ after the wing-back was named Championship Player of the Month for December.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Wilder was full of praise for Jones, however he reiterated that Jones must not rest on his laurels:

"I'm a big believer that these are team awards," Wilder said.

"Even from Isaiah's point of view, it's the team performances that have allowed him to play so well.

"But he is an exciting young player who has clearly caught the eye. It's his first season at Championship level and he has been outstanding since we've come into the building.

"The message to him will be he has to keep his head down and keep his form and place in the team. We want competition and we'll make sure he doesn't get carried away. But it's been a really good start to his professional career."

Varane’s FA Cup warning

Middlesbrough discovered that Manchester United would be their opponents in the FA Cup Fourth Round following the Red Devils’ 1-0 victory over Aston Villa last night.

Post-match, defender Raphael Varane revealed that he was ‘happy’ with another home draw and that they will be up for the ‘fight’ against Boro:

“We’re happy with the home draw in the next round.” Varane told MUTV.

“It’s very important for us and it’s a new competition for me.

“I know here that it is important for fans and for the club, so we have to fight and we have to believe it is possible to win a trophy this season.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Middlesbrough coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.