Here, we round up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Middlesbrough FC:

Neil Taylor contract situation

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has delivered an update on Neil Taylor’s contract situation at the Riverside.

Taylor’s contract is set to expire this month and reports have suggested that West Brom, Coventry City and Bristol City are interested in moving for the full-back.

Despite this, Wilder expects the left-back to be at the club for a little while longer:

“We're in conversation with Neil as we speak.” Wilder told the Northern Echo.

“The professional that he is wants to get the games out of the way. I suspect there will be no issue with that and Neil will be with us until the end of the season.”

Before Christmas, Taylor addressed the situation, saying:

“It’s not at the forefront of my mind at the minute. Obviously that will be discussed probably after the Christmas period.

“I’m fairly relaxed on it. I enjoy playing football, I enjoy being here and that’s something to look to in the future.”

Taylor has made two appearances for Boro and has been on the winning side on each occasion.

Connolly’s Boro aims

New Middlesbrough signing Aaron Connolly has pledged his determination to force himself into the Boro first-team.

As picked up in the Irish Independent, Connolly acknowledges that it will be ‘tough’ at the Riverside, but that he is eager to get started:

"Hopefully I can get into the team. It’s going to be tough to try and get into. If I do, hopefully I can help that momentum and keep going." Connolly said.

“It’s going to be tough. I’m not just going to come down from Brighton and expect to walk straight into the team. I’m here to help, first and foremost. Hopefully if I do get into the team then I can help with the winning run we’ve been on and I can help them push to the right end of the table.”

Connolly joined Boro on-loan from Brighton and Hove Albion, having played just six times in all competitions for the Seagulls this season.

His only goals so far this campaign came in Brighton’s 2-0 win over Swansea City in the Carabao Cup.

