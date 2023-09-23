News you can trust since 1877
Riley McGree celebrates after scoring for Middlesbrough. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Riley McGree celebrates after scoring for Middlesbrough. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

'Constant threat': Middlesbrough player rating photos after big Southampton win - including two 8s

Our Middlesbrough player ratings following their 2-1 win over Southampton at the Riverside Stadium in the Championship.
By Joe Nicholson
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 17:15 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2023, 17:17 BST

Middlesbrough claimed their first win of the season after a 2-1 win over Southampton – but how did each player fare for Michael Carrick’s side?

The hosts fell behind in the 17th minute when Adam Armstrong converted Che Adams’ pass with a low finish past goalkeeper Seny Dieng.

Boro responded well, though, drawing level just before half-time when Riley McGree equalised with a low strike from the edge of the box.

Carrick’s side then claimed all three points after Josh Coburn was fouled by Saints defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis in the box, allowing Jonny Howson to convert from the spot.

Here’s how each Boro player fared at the Riverside Stadium:

Was beaten by Armstrong’s low shot from close range in the first half. Had a few comfortable saves to make after that and kept out Sam Edozie’s late effort. 6

1. Seny Dieng - 6

Was beaten by Armstrong's low shot from close range in the first half. Had a few comfortable saves to make after that and kept out Sam Edozie's late effort. 6

While his forward passes didn’t always come off, the defender tried to join in with Boro’s attacks on the right. He also made some good interceptions to help his side get up the pitch. 6

2. Rav van den Berg - 6

While his forward passes didn't always come off, the defender tried to join in with Boro's attacks on the right. He also made some good interceptions to help his side get up the pitch. 6

Was the closest Boro player to Che Adams before the forward set up Armstrong for the opener. Made a few loose passes but helped the side withstand some late pressure. 6

3. Dael Fry - 6

Was the closest Boro player to Che Adams before the forward set up Armstrong for the opener. Made a few loose passes but helped the side withstand some late pressure. 6

Positioned himself well to make some important interceptions and blocks when the ball was played into Boro’s penalty area. 7

4. Darragh Lenihan - 7

Positioned himself well to make some important interceptions and blocks when the ball was played into Boro's penalty area. 7

