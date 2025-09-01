Transfer news: Contract details as Middlesbrough sign striker David Strelec - player reacts

Published 1st Sep 2025, 13:13 BST
Middlesbrough transfer news

Middlesbrough have completed the signing of Slovakian international striker David Strelec on a five-year deal.

The forward joins from Slovan Bratislava, the 24-year-old has signed a long-term contract with the club.

A Boro statement read: “A prolific marksman, Strelec has swept all before him with two successful stints in the Slovak capital. He netted 18 goals in 70 appearances during his first spell before returning to Slovan where he bagged 44 in 96 and helped fire the club to the league title – his fifth – and qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

“Strelec has also represented his country at all levels – he is currently on international duty – and he has scored seven times in 30 games for Slovakia.”

What has David Strelec said about his Middlesbrough move?

Strelec said: “I’m delighted to be here. There was a lot of speculation over the last nine months and I wanted to come here. I’m very happy that I’m here now and I can finally play for Boro. I’ve heard that the fans are amazing and I can’t wait to play in front of them.”

