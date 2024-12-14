Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
'Crucial': Middlesbrough player rating photos after Millwall win including two 8s and Emmanuel Latte Lath goal

By Joe Nicholson

Published 14th Dec 2024, 17:24 BST
Updated 14th Dec 2024, 17:31 BST

Middlesbrough player ratings after their 1-0 win over Millwall at the Riverside Stadium.

Middlesbrough got back to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Millwall at the Riverside - but who stood out for Michael Carrick’s side?

Emmanuel Latte Lath scored the only goal of the game in the 10th minute when the striker’s low shot went through the legs of goalkeeper Lukas Jensen.

Here’s how each Boro player fared:

Made some crucial saves to deny Macauley Langstaff and Azeez in the first half. Was confident collecting crosses and justified his selection over Seny Dieng. 8

1. Sol Brynn - 8

Made some crucial saves to deny Macauley Langstaff and Azeez in the first half. Was confident collecting crosses and justified his selection over Seny Dieng. 8

Replaced midway through the first half after appearing to overstretch. Tried to carry on after leaving the field but wasn’t able to continue. N/A

2. Luke Ayling - N/A

Replaced midway through the first half after appearing to overstretch. Tried to carry on after leaving the field but wasn't able to continue. N/A

Played a loose pass in the first half before Brynn denied Langstaff. Recovered after that and played his part in Boro’s clean sheet. 6

3. George Edmundson - 6

Played a loose pass in the first half before Brynn denied Langstaff. Recovered after that and played his part in Boro's clean sheet. 6

Generally looked comfortable on his return to the side following an injury setback, winning most of his defensive duels when Millwall threatened on transition. 7

4. Rav van den Berg - 7

Generally looked comfortable on his return to the side following an injury setback, winning most of his defensive duels when Millwall threatened on transition. 7

