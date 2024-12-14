Middlesbrough got back to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Millwall at the Riverside - but who stood out for Michael Carrick’s side?
Emmanuel Latte Lath scored the only goal of the game in the 10th minute when the striker’s low shot went through the legs of goalkeeper Lukas Jensen.
Here’s how each Boro player fared:
1. Sol Brynn - 8
Made some crucial saves to deny Macauley Langstaff and Azeez in the first half. Was confident collecting crosses and justified his selection over Seny Dieng. 8 | Getty Images
2. Luke Ayling - N/A
Replaced midway through the first half after appearing to overstretch. Tried to carry on after leaving the field but wasn’t able to continue. N/A | Getty Images
3. George Edmundson - 6
Played a loose pass in the first half before Brynn denied Langstaff. Recovered after that and played his part in Boro’s clean sheet. 6 | Getty Images
4. Rav van den Berg - 7
Generally looked comfortable on his return to the side following an injury setback, winning most of his defensive duels when Millwall threatened on transition. 7 | Getty Images
