Middlesbrough were held to a goalless draw against Norwich at the Riverside Stadium - but how did each player fare for Michael Carrick’s side?
The result means Boro have to beat Coventry on the final day of the season, and hope other results go their way, to reach the play-offs.
Here’s how each Boro player fared:
1. Mark Travers - 8
Made three crucial saves to keep Boro level midway through the first half, denying Norwich substitute Liam Gibbs when the midfielder went through one on one. 8 | Getty Images
2. Anfernee Dijksteel - 6
Read the game well in the first half to make some important intervention. Came under more pressure after the break and had a few nervy moments. Tried to get forward to support attacks when possible. 6 | Getty Images
3. Dael Fry - 7
Generally coped well with Norwich forward Josh Sargent. Commanding in the air, especially when Norwich threatened for a spell in the first half. 7 | Getty Images
4. Jonny Howson - 6
Swept up well at the back at times but was also caught out on a couple of occasions when Norwich broke forward on the counter attack. 6 | Getty Images
