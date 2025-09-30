Middlesbrough were held to a goalless draw against Stoke at the Riverside - but how did each player fare for Rob Edwards’ side?
Boro were the better team in the first half as Tommy Conway saw an appeal for a penalty turned down. Yet Stoke improved after the break and could have taken all three points. Here’s how each Boro player fared:
1. Sol Brynn - 8
Showed his worth with a huge save to deny substitute Tomas Rogo from close range in the second half. Was also quick off his line to beat Million Manhoef to the ball when the Stoke man looked like he could go through on goal. Another clean sheet for the Boro keeper. 8
2. Luke Ayling - 7
Started on the right of a back four but had to quickly move to centre-back following an injury to George Edmundson. Adapted well, even when Boro's backline came under more pressure in the second half. 7
3. George Edmundson - N/A
Forced off with an injury after just seven minutes. Was replaced by Sammy Silvera, prompting Ayling to move to centre-back. N/A
4. Alfie Jones - 7
Another reliable performance from the centre-half who regularly positioned himself well and was commanding in the air to help keep Stoke's forward line out. 7