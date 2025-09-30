placeholder image
'Crucial': Middlesbrough player rating photos after Stoke City draw - including one 8/10: Gallery

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson

Football writer

Published 30th Sep 2025, 22:02 BST

Middlesbrough player ratings after their goalless draw with Stoke City at the Riverside Stadium in the Championship.

Middlesbrough were held to a goalless draw against Stoke at the Riverside - but how did each player fare for Rob Edwards’ side?

Boro were the better team in the first half as Tommy Conway saw an appeal for a penalty turned down. Yet Stoke improved after the break and could have taken all three points. Here’s how each Boro player fared:

Showed his worth with a huge save to deny substitute Tomas Rogo from close range in the second half. Was also quick off his line to beat Million Manhoef to the ball when the Stoke man looked like he could go through on goal. Another clean sheet for the Boro keeper. 8

1. Sol Brynn - 8

Started on the right of a back four but had to quickly move to centre-back following an injury to George Edmundson. Adapted well, even when Boro’s backline came under more pressure in the second half. 7

2. Luke Ayling - 7

Forced off with an injury after just seven minutes. Was replaced by Sammy Silvera, prompting Ayling to move to centre-back. N/A

3. George Edmundson - N/A

Another reliable performance from the centre-half who regularly positioned himself well and was commanding in the air to help keep Stoke’s forward line out. 7

4. Alfie Jones - 7

