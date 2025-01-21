Getty Images

'Crucial': Middlesbrough player rating photos after West Brom win - including two 8/10s: gallery

Middlesbrough player ratings after their 2-0 win over West Brom at the Riverside Stadium.

Middlesbrough got back to winning ways with a 2-0 win over West Brom at the Riverside - but who stood out for Michael Carrick’s side?

The hosts opened the scoring just before the hour mark when Hayden Hackney’s low shot from distance beat goalkeeper Alex Palmer.

Boro then doubled their lead as Ben Doak curled an excellent effort into the top corner seven minutes from time. Here’s how each player fared:

Didn’t have much to do as Boro kept West Brom at arm’s length. Tipped Mason Holgate’s header onto the post in the second half. Made a late save to deny Alex Mowatt in stoppage-time. 6

1. Tom Glover - 6

Made a few forays forward from right-back and delivered some inviting crosses into the West Brom box. Tucked in from the right flank to defend a few crosses into the Boro box. 7

2. Luke Ayling - 7

Was alert a couple of times when West Brom did get the ball into Boro’s penalty area. Played his part in the clean sheet. 7

3. Rav van den Berg - 7

Positioned himself well to clear danger when Boro did come under pressure. An assured performance at centre-back. 8

4. Dael Fry - 8

