Middlesbrough got back to winning ways with a 2-0 win over West Brom at the Riverside - but who stood out for Michael Carrick’s side?
The hosts opened the scoring just before the hour mark when Hayden Hackney’s low shot from distance beat goalkeeper Alex Palmer.
Boro then doubled their lead as Ben Doak curled an excellent effort into the top corner seven minutes from time. Here’s how each player fared:
1. Tom Glover - 6
Didn’t have much to do as Boro kept West Brom at arm’s length. Tipped Mason Holgate’s header onto the post in the second half. Made a late save to deny Alex Mowatt in stoppage-time. 6 | Getty Images
2. Luke Ayling - 7
Made a few forays forward from right-back and delivered some inviting crosses into the West Brom box. Tucked in from the right flank to defend a few crosses into the Boro box. 7 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images
3. Rav van den Berg - 7
Was alert a couple of times when West Brom did get the ball into Boro’s penalty area. Played his part in the clean sheet. 7 | Getty Images
4. Dael Fry - 8
Positioned himself well to clear danger when Boro did come under pressure. An assured performance at centre-back. 8 | Getty Images
