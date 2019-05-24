Danny Cowley responds to Middlesbrough and West Brom managerial links

Lincoln City boss Danny Cowley has played down talk linking him the managerial vacancy at Middlesbrough.

The Imps' boss, who has led his side to two promotions in three years, has been linked with the Riverside Stadium hotseat following Tony Pulis' departure.

And his name has also been touted as a possible option for Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion as they eye a new permanent appointment.

But Cowley, whose side won League Two last season, insists that the speculation is just that - and confirmed that no approach has been received for his services as of yet.

“We have not had any official communication from any club," said Cowley, speaking to BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

"There will always be speculation particularly in the close season when there is no matches.

“There are no football matches, there are no results to discuss or players to celebrate or to criticise or team selections to moan about or tactics they may agree with or disagree with.

“There will always be this level of speculation, I think with social media the way it is it gets magnified and exaggerated in equal measure.”

Cowley's odds have drifted in recent days, with Jonathan Woodgate remaining the firm favourite with the bookmakers.