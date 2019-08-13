Darren Randolph lifts the lid on Robbie Keane's immediate impact at Middlesbrough
Darren Randolph has hailed the influence Robbie Keane is having at Middlesbrough.
Keane was appointed as Jonathan Woodgate’s No2 this summer when the former defender took charge – and Randolph has praised his immediate impact at the Riverside.
Ireland goalkeeper Randolph said: “Robbie has been brilliant, he’s been energetic.
“He brings a lot of experience to the group and it’s just been relaxed and he’s enjoying it.
“We’re having to think more because it’s a totally new style of football we have this year compared to last and he's just trying to drum that into the lads.
“He's right-hand man to Jonathan Woodgate so he has a big say in what goes on.
“He still loves to get involved and he still has it.
“I missed the first week or two (of pre-season) as I got some extra time off but I was getting texts from the lads saying he was some player.
“He was the player on the pitch some days. He may not be as quick as he used to be but he still has the touch and movement.
“And that's what he's trying to pass on to some of our lads. Most teams now it's passing based, there's not many long ball teams.
“He wants us to play football at all times.
“There are times when you need to clear your lines but having someone like Robbie in there, with his footballing brain and experience is vital.”