This is where the 'data experts' predict Middlesbrough will finish this season (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

'Data experts' deliver promotion verdict as Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers and QPR set for tense playoff battle

Middlesbrough’s fate is out of their control, however, they still have three games to realise their playoff ambitions.

No wins in their last five games have severely dented Boro’s playoff hopes as Chris Wilder’s side find themselves five points outside of the top-six spots with just three games to go.

However, Boro have a game in-hand over the sides above them and victory over Cardiff City would move them into 7th place with games against Stoke City and Preston North End to come.

It may seem doom-and-gloom around the Riverside right now, however, they do still have hope of finishing the season in the top-six and as we all know, anything can happen in the end of season lottery that is the playoffs.

But how likely are Middlesbrough to make the top-six? Here, using data provided by FiveThirtyEight, we look at how the ‘data experts’ predict the Championship table will look like when the season concludes on 7 May.

1. 24th: Barnsley

Predicted finish = 24th - Predicted points = 33 (-33 GD) - Chances of relegation = confirmed

2. 23rd: Derby County

Predicted finish = 23rd - Predicted points = 34 (-9 GD) - Chances of relegation = confirmed

3. 22nd: Peterborough United

Predicted finish = 22nd - Predicted points = 36 (-48 GD) - Chances of relegation = confirmed

4. 21st: Reading

Predicted finish = 21st - Predicted points = 43 (-32 GD)

