The business end of the season is upon us and Chris Wilder’s side find themselves firmly in the mix for a playoff place.

And after the final international break of the season, Middlesbrough return to Championship action on Saturday when they travel to Peterborough before hosting runaway league leaders Fulham in midweek.

These games will give fans a great indication of where Boro currently stand in their push for promotion this season - but what about the ‘data experts’, how do they rate Boro’s chances of success this season?

It could be a very tense and close race for the playoffs and here, using data provided by FiveThirtyEight, we take a look at how the 2021/22 Championship table is forecast to finish and whether or not Wilder’s side are being tipped for success in the league this season:

1. 24th: Peterborough United Predicted finish = 24th - Predicted points = 33 (-50 GD) - Chances of relegation = 98% Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

2. 23rd: Derby County Predicted finish = 23rd - Predicted points = 33 (-9 GD) - Chances of relegation = 96% Photo: Tony Marshall Photo Sales

3. 22nd: Barnsley Predicted finish = 22nd - Predicted points = 37 (-28 GD) - Chances of relegation = 74% Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4. 21st: Reading Predicted finish = 21st - Predicted points = 41 (-33 GD) - Chances of relegation = 32% Photo: Warren Little Photo Sales