What do the 'data experts' predict for Middlesbrough this season? (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

'Data experts’ predict a tense battle for Championship promotion with contrasting fortunes for Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Nottingham Forest, QPR and West Brom

Middlesbrough’s 2021/22 Championship season concludes in just nine games time - but are they being tipped for promotion success this season?

By Joe Buck
Monday, 28th March 2022, 3:21 pm

The business end of the season is upon us and Chris Wilder’s side find themselves firmly in the mix for a playoff place.

And after the final international break of the season, Middlesbrough return to Championship action on Saturday when they travel to Peterborough before hosting runaway league leaders Fulham in midweek.

These games will give fans a great indication of where Boro currently stand in their push for promotion this season - but what about the ‘data experts’, how do they rate Boro’s chances of success this season?

It could be a very tense and close race for the playoffs and here, using data provided by FiveThirtyEight, we take a look at how the 2021/22 Championship table is forecast to finish and whether or not Wilder’s side are being tipped for success in the league this season:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Middlesbrough coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. 24th: Peterborough United

Predicted finish = 24th - Predicted points = 33 (-50 GD) - Chances of relegation = 98%

Photo: Alex Davidson

Photo Sales

2. 23rd: Derby County

Predicted finish = 23rd - Predicted points = 33 (-9 GD) - Chances of relegation = 96%

Photo: Tony Marshall

Photo Sales

3. 22nd: Barnsley

Predicted finish = 22nd - Predicted points = 37 (-28 GD) - Chances of relegation = 74%

Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales

4. 21st: Reading

Predicted finish = 21st - Predicted points = 41 (-33 GD) - Chances of relegation = 32%

Photo: Warren Little

Photo Sales
Data expertsMiddlesbroughQPRNottingham ForestSheffield United
Next Page
Page 1 of 6