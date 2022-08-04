Middlesbrough began the season in their usual 3-5-2 system for their season opener against Steve Bruce’s West Brom on Saturday.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw at the Riverside Stadium. Isaiah Jones gave Wilder’s side an early lead just 10 minutes into the game before John Swift equalised for the Baggies in the second half.

Here, we take a look at Middlesbrough's predicted final position and points total courtesy of data experts FiveThirtyEight:

1. Rotherham United (24th) Rotherham are expected to finish in 24th position in the Championship on 47 points at the end of the 2022-23 season by data experts FiveThirtyEight. Photo: Henry Browne Photo Sales

2. Wigan Athletic (23rd) Wigan are expected to finish in 23rd position in the Championship on 50 points at the end of the 2022-23 season by data experts FiveThirtyEight. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

3. Reading (22nd) Reading are expected to finish in 22nd position in the Championship on 52 points at the end of the 2022-23 season by data experts FiveThirtyEight. Photo: Eddie Keogh Photo Sales

4. Sunderland (21st) Sunderland are expected to finish in 21st position in the Championship on 54 points at the end of the 2022-23 season by data experts FiveThirtyEight. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales