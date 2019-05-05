Derby County pip Middlesbrough to play-off with Leeds United after West Brom win

Middlesbrough have missed out on the final Championship play-off spot despite a 2-1 victory at Rotherham.

Tony Pulis' side found themselves one point outside the top six ahead of the final round of Championship fixtures, one point behind sixth-place Derby Country.

The Rams, therefore, knew a victory at home to West Brom would see them secure place in play-offs - and Frank Lampard's side did just that with a 3-1 win at Pride Park.

Derby didn't have it all their own way despite taking a 19th-minute lead through Martyn Waghorn.

West Brom hit back three minutes after half-time when Stefan Johansen scored what looked like a significant equaliser, with Boro 2-0 up at the New York Stadium.

At that stage, it was the Teessiders who were heading for the final play-off position, yet Derby weren't to be denied.

The Rams scored twice in the space three minutes, with substitute Mason Bennett restoring the hosts' lead 20 minutes from time.

Three minutes later, the hosts were awarded a controversial penalty when Tom Lawrence went down inside the area and Harry Wilson converted from the spot.

It means, Derby will face Leeds in the play-offs, with Marcelo Bielsa finishing third despite defeat at Ipswich.

In the other fixture, West Brom will take on Aston Villa with a place in the final at Wembley up for grabs.

Boro led for most of the afternoon after taking the lead through Britt Assombalonga on 28 minutes

The Boro striker was brought down by Clark Robertson inside the penalty area before dispatching his spot kick into the bottom corner.

Pulis' side kicked on and doubled their lead nine minutes later when John Obi Mikel netted his first goal for the club.

The midfielder lashed home from just inside the area after Paddy McNair reacted well to win the initial header.

Boro's lead was reduced to one in the 86th minute when Mikel tripped Kyle Vassell in the box and referee Andy Madley awarded Rotherham a penalty.

Michael Smith scored it and 2-1 it stayed, meaning Boro finished just a point outside the play-offs