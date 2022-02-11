Derby reach agreement with Middlesbrough over compensation claim

The claim, along with a potential claim from Wycombe, have been held up as obstacles to selling the club to new owners.

However, the Rams announced on Friday that an accord had been developed between their former owner Mel Morris and Boro owner Steve Gibson.

The Derby statement said: “Gibson and Morris were keen to develop an accord ahead of the Middlesbrough v Derby County fixture to be played at the Riverside Stadium tomorrow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Riverside Stadium. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“The claim has clearly been the source of much concern to both sets of fans, and especially those of Derby County. The fact that a resolution has been discussed and agreed should be comforting to both sets of supporters.

“Details of the accord shall remain private. However, it is important for all interested parties, including potential bidders, to be confident that the Middlesbrough claim will not be an impediment to Derby County progressing its plans for a sale of the club.”

News of the accord followed an offer from Morris last Friday to Middlesbrough and Wycombe to take up their claims against him personally to the High Court to enable Derby to “move on”.

Derby boss Wayne Rooney welcomed news of the accord and said: “I’ve been pushing and pushing about getting new owners in and this is a big step to allow that to happen.

“So now the next step is obviously the administrators engaging with the preferred bidders and getting the right one in.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Middlesbrough coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.