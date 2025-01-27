Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest Middlesbrough transfer news, via PA.

Middlesbrough signing Morgan Whittaker has insisted he never refused to play for former club Plymouth after facing a “backlash” following comments from Argyle head coach Miron Muslic.

Whittaker, who joined Boro for an initial £5million on Friday, claimed he was left out of the squad for Wednesday night’s 5-0 Sky Bet Championship thrashing by Burnley at Home Park due to an agreement with his manager as both the Teessiders and the Clarets chased his signature.

In his post-match press conference, Muslic suggested the 24-year-old forward had not turned up, prompting the player to take to social media.

Whittaker wrote in a post on his Instagram account: “I want to make it abundantly clear that I never refused to play against Burnley. It was agreed by myself and the manager that due to the bids on the table from both Burnley and Middlesbrough, I would not be up for selection.

“I was then told to train with the other non-selected players as I wouldn’t need to be involved in the shape for Burnley as I wouldn’t be playing in the game. All of the coaching staff and my team-mates were also aware that I was not included in the squad.

“The backlash I have received due to the manager’s post-match interview has been devastating to me. To have my character, my mindset and my commitment to the game insulted is very upsetting to me.

“I have always made myself available for selection, I have always trained and I have ALWAYS given my all for Plymouth. I even trained happily the next day. I will not let that tarnish my time here. “I’m sorry again it ended this way, but I never once refused to play. My heart will always have a huge space for Plymouth Argyle, how could it not?”