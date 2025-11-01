placeholder image
Getty Images

'Difficult': Middlesbrough player rating photos after Watford loss - including 4/10s: Gallery

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson

Football writer

Published 1st Nov 2025, 17:31 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2025, 17:32 GMT

Middlesbrough player ratings after their 3-0 defeat against Watford at Vicarage Road in the Championship.

Middlesbrough were beaten 3-0 by Watford at Vicarage Road - but did anyone come away with any credit for Rob Edwards’ side?

Boro fell behind in the 15th minute when Imran Louza converted Kwadwo Baah’s low cross. Striker Luca Kjerrumgaard then added a second for the hosts before half time, before Mamadou Doumbia’s shot deflected in off Kjerrumgaard in the second half to make it three.

Here’s how each Boro player fared:

Left exposed for Watford’s three goals, with the third taking a deflection. Didn’t face many other efforts at goal for the rest of the match. 5

1. Sol Brynn - 5

Left exposed for Watford’s three goals, with the third taking a deflection. Didn’t face many other efforts at goal for the rest of the match. 5 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Had a few chances to deliver crosses from the right which didn’t come to anything. Found himself outnumbered at times when Watford attacked down the flanks. 5

2. Callum Brittain - 5

Had a few chances to deliver crosses from the right which didn’t come to anything. Found himself outnumbered at times when Watford attacked down the flanks. 5 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Swept up danger a couple of times in the first half and looked to step forward with the ball. Caught out for Watford’s second goal when Kjerrumgaard got ahead of the Boro defender. 5

3. Luke Ayling - 5

Swept up danger a couple of times in the first half and looked to step forward with the ball. Caught out for Watford’s second goal when Kjerrumgaard got ahead of the Boro defender. 5 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Caught out of position a few times when Watford broke forward on the counter attack and Boro’s backline became stretched. Allowed Doumbia to cut inside of him before Watford’s third goal. 5

4. Dael Fry - 5

Caught out of position a few times when Watford broke forward on the counter attack and Boro’s backline became stretched. Allowed Doumbia to cut inside of him before Watford’s third goal. 5 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Middlesbrough
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice