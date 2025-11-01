Middlesbrough were beaten 3-0 by Watford at Vicarage Road - but did anyone come away with any credit for Rob Edwards’ side?
Boro fell behind in the 15th minute when Imran Louza converted Kwadwo Baah’s low cross. Striker Luca Kjerrumgaard then added a second for the hosts before half time, before Mamadou Doumbia’s shot deflected in off Kjerrumgaard in the second half to make it three.
Here’s how each Boro player fared:
1. Sol Brynn - 5
Left exposed for Watford’s three goals, with the third taking a deflection. Didn’t face many other efforts at goal for the rest of the match. 5 | Getty Images
2. Callum Brittain - 5
Had a few chances to deliver crosses from the right which didn’t come to anything. Found himself outnumbered at times when Watford attacked down the flanks. 5 | Getty Images
3. Luke Ayling - 5
Swept up danger a couple of times in the first half and looked to step forward with the ball. Caught out for Watford’s second goal when Kjerrumgaard got ahead of the Boro defender. 5 | Getty Images
4. Dael Fry - 5
Caught out of position a few times when Watford broke forward on the counter attack and Boro’s backline became stretched. Allowed Doumbia to cut inside of him before Watford’s third goal. 5 | Getty Images