Dimi Konstantopoulos lifts lid on Brighton game which sealed Middlesbrough's Premier League promotion
Ex-Boro goalkeeper Dimi Konstantopoulos has spoken out on 1-1 draw against Brighton at the Riverside Stadium which clinched the club’s return to the Premier League after a seven-year wait at the end of the 2015/16 season.
Speaking to the Boro Breakdown Podcast, the ex-Hartlepool ‘keeper said: “You can't beat that game, that promotion day against Brighton.
“I still watch it sometimes. I still get shivers. It was unbelievable. The pressure was big, all you could hear everywhere was the £280m game. You're thinking please don't mess up now.
“To finish the game with the ball in my hands and hear the final whistle it was unbelievable.
“Looking back at the footage I was dazzled and didn't know where I was. It was an amazing achievement and well deserved.
The popular Greek-born player, who still lives on Teesside, then recalled the moments which led towards the final whistle after Cristian Stuani’s goal had proved valuable.
“I saw the ball coming and I was expecting an impact but I got well protected from the lads. I think some of their players gave up on the ball. I didn't realise that was it until I seen eight of our lads with their hands in the air.
“I saw the fans edging to get on and I thought that must be it.
“The same night we had a private celebration at the training ground, it was amazing with all the families. Everyone was ecstatic. That carried on until the weekend. We were celebrating all summer.”