Spence’s future has been one of the saga’s of the summer but the 21-year-old has now put pen to paper on a five-year deal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a fee believed to be worth up to £20million.

Spence has been the subject of significant interest this summer since capping his loan spell with Nottingham Forest by helping them win promotion back to the Premier League in the play-off final in May.

Spence was sent out on loan to the City Ground by former Boro boss Neil Warnock who had questioned the defender’s attitude.

Djed Spence has completed his move from Middlesbrough to Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

But Spence would excel at Forest, making 46 appearances and scoring three goals as he was named in the EFL Championship Team of the Season and the PFA Championship Team of the Year.

And after months of negotiations, Spence has finally completed his move to the Premier League club.

“It’s a dream come true to play in the Premier League at a big club like Tottenham Hotspur,” he told Spurs’ club website.

“It’s amazing. I’m thankful that I’m here and that I’m going to get the opportunity to play for this club.

Djed Spence enjoyed a successful season on loan at Nottingham Forest. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

“Obviously this is a big club with Champions League football as well, and you’ve got some of the best players who play here, so it’s a privilege to be here and I can’t wait to get going.

“It’s been a long journey in my career so far.

“It’s been hard at times but it’s been good as well, and I’ve been working hard to get to where I am now.

“From a young age, to go from watching some of the players on TV to now playing with them, it’s going to be great and I’m excited to learn from them and take in anything they can offer me.

“I’m excited to hit the ground running, hopefully play and try to impress. We have a great manager too – from what I’ve seen of him, he’s a top manager and I can’t wait to work under him.”

For Boro, and manager Chris Wilder, the situation has remained the same throughout in that a deal would not be done until their valuation of Spence was met.

And while rumours of interest continued, it was the North London club who remained in the race according to Wilder.

"Forest didn’t come in for him. Nobody else came in for him, Tottenham were the only show in town,” Wilder recently revealed to Teesside Gazette Live.

“Eventually, a deal has been done. Tottenham will feel they’ve got a very good deal for a young player, we feel we’ve got a great deal to get the money we’ve got for a player who has hardly played for the first-team here.

“It’s a boost for everyone,” Wilder added.

“There has been far too much talk about it, but these deals just don’t happen overnight. It’s a big number for a player that has not played for us. He had a fabulous season [at Nottingham Forest], everyone knows that.”