Here are the best of the Championship transfer rumours.
Two of Middlesbrough’s Championship fixtures next month have been selected for live TV coverage.
Their trip to the Vitality Stadium to take on Bournemouth remains a 3pm kick-off on Good Friday (15 April), while their clash with Huddersfield Town on the Bank Holiday Monday (18 April) moves forward to 12:30pm.
Both matches could be huge for Boro in their promotion chase, with Bournemouth and Huddersfield also closing in on a spot in the Premier League.
The ties will be shown live on Sky Sports for Sky Sports customers to watch on TV.
Here are today’s transfer rumours...
1. Blues keeping tabs on former Wimbledon ace
Birmingham City are considering a move for former Charlton, Wimbledon and Wigan centre-back Terell Thomas, with the player set to become a free agent this summer. (teamTALK)
2. Championship outfits chasing Salford City striker
Cardiff City, Reading and Swansea City are among a number of clubs interested in signing Salford City's Brandon Thomas-Asante this summer. The 23-year-old has nine goals in League Two this season. (The 72)
3. MK Dons to reignite interest in Seasiders star
MK Dons are likely to revisit their interest in Blackpool midfielder Ethan Robson this summer. The 25-year-old enjoyed an impressive spell with the club in the first half of the campaign, however was recalled to Bloomfield Road and has only made one appeaerance since. (The 72)
4. Lilywhites defender heads out on loan
Preston youngster Teddy Mfuni has joined Witton Albion on loan to gain some experience. The 17-year-old has been with the Lilywhites since U14 level. (PNEFC)