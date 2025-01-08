EFL and ITV announce major decision for Middlesbrough & Sunderland fans

Getty Images

Middlesbrough’s upcoming clash with Sunderland in the Championship at the Riverside Stadium will be shown on free-to-air television.

The EFL have announced that ITV will broadcast two Championship fixtures as part of an agreement with Sky Sports and the EFL to give all UK football fans the chance to watch free-to-air coverage. Leeds United vs Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday, 19 January will air on ITV1 and ITVX and Middlesbrough vs Sunderland on Monday, 3 February will air on ITV4 and ITVX.

ITV Sports’ Mark Demuth said: "We are delighted to continue our relationship with the EFL by broadcasting free-to-air fixtures for our viewers to enjoy. The Carabao Cup and Sky Bet Championship are staples of English football and I am sure fans will relish the opportunity to watch on ITV Sport."

Trevor Birch, the EFL’s chief executive, added: "The EFL is home to some of the most popular and exciting competitions in world football, and the competition for promotion places is already shaping up to be as competitive as ever across the three divisions as we head into the second half of the season.

"We are delighted that this agreement between the League, ITV and Sky Sports will open them up to an even wider audience, and would like to extend our thanks to both partners for making this possible."

ITV’s English Football League coverage also continues with the second-leg Carabao Cup match live at Anfield, Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday, 6th February, on ITV1 and ITVX. Kick-off scheduled for 8pm.