Despite stumbling recently, Middlesbrough still hold very real playoff ambitions and have six games left of the campaign to realise those ambitions.

Their final game of the season takes place on Saturday, May 7 when Chris Wilder’s side travel to Preston North End.

If all goes to plan for Chris Wilder’s side and they confirm themselves a playoff spot, then supporters won’t have long to wait to see Boro back in action.

The first playoff game sees the team who finish the season in 6th host the team who finished 3rd on Friday, May 13 (7:45pm kick-off).

The return leg of this tie will then take place on Monday, May 16 (7:45pm kick-off).

The other playoff tie sees 5th host 4th on Saturday, May 14 (3pm kick-off) before the second-leg just three days later on Tuesday, May 17 (7:45pm kick-off).

The playoff final takes place at Wembley on Sunday, May 29 (4:30pm kick-off).