EFL fixtures postponed with Hartlepool and Middlesbrough matches in doubt following Queen's sad passing
Two EFL fixtures have been postponed following the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II – with a further decision about the weekend’s remaining games expected on Friday morning.
Burnley’s Championship match against Norwich was set to take place on Friday evening, along with Tranmere v Stockport in League Two, yet both will be rearranged as a mark of respect.
The passing of Queen Elizabeth was officially confirmed on Thursday evening.
Hartlepool are scheduled to host Doncaster this weekend, while Middlesbrough were set to travel to Blackpool.
The Queen’s passing will start a period of mourning across the UK, as detailed in a document called “Operation London Bridge”.
Most Popular
-
1
Will Hartlepool United consider free agents after injuries to ex-Charlton Athletic and Kilmarnock strikers
-
2
Middlesbrough news: Boro sweating over summer signing, Preston leave room for additions
-
3
Hartlepool United captain to miss Doncaster Rovers clash as Paul Hartley confirms midfielder will see specialist
-
4
Here's what happened to the Hartlepool United players who beat Torquay United to win promotion to League Two
-
5
11 transfer targets Hartlepool United missed out on including Leeds United, Crystal Palace, Bradford City and Blackburn Rovers stars
That plan is set out across nine days following the monarch’s death and states that sports fixtures will be postponed.
Several sporting events have already been called off, including all Friday’s horse race meetings in Britain, as well as the cricket test match between England and South Africa.
The EFL have released a statement saying: “A determination regarding the remainder of this weekend’s scheduled fixtures will be made following a review of the official mourning guidance, in addition to further consultation with DCMS and other sports on Friday morning.”
Chair of the EFL Rick Parry, said: “Today, the EFL was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen Elizabeth II.
“Over a 70-year reign, Her Majesty proudly served the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth with distinction.
“The Queen had a keen interest in sport including football. Her Majesty attended numerous FA Cup Finals throughout her reign and was an advocate for our national sport through her many years of service.
“The Monarch was at Wembley Stadium in 1966 for perhaps our national game’s most famous moment to present captain Bobby Moore with the Jules Rimet Trophy after England beat West Germany to win the World Cup.
“On behalf of the League and its Clubs, we join the rest of the nation and people across the world in mourning the passing of our Queen, Elizabeth II.
“The thoughts of everybody at the EFL and our Clubs are with the Royal Family at this sad time for our country.”