Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Tottenham Hotspur look to be closing in on a deal for Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence this summer, according to reports.

The defender’s stellar campaign on loan at Nottingham Forest has led to a number of Premier League clubs targeting him and Tottenham are one that have been in pole position for some time now.

It is thought Spence will cost around £15 million, but Tottenham still face competition from Forest and other top clubs.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayern Munich have all previously expressed interest in signing Spence, who made 24 appearances in the Championship last season.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Fulham express interest in relegated midfielder Fulham are reportedly considering a move for Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles this summer. The 22-year-old is also a target for Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest. (Football League World)

2. Stoke City coach considered for Seasiders job Stoke City assistant manager Dean Holden is reportedly being consideredby Blackpool to become their new boss. Neil Critchley unexpectedly left the club last week to join Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa. (StokeonTrentLive)

3. Newly promoted side eye Clarets keeper Nottingham Forest are keen on signing Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope this summer. The 30-year-old is valued at £40 million by the Clarets. (Lancashire Telegraph)

4. Terriers target double defender swoop Huddersfield Town are reportedly targeting Cheltenham Town's Will Boyle - who is very close to a move - and Halifax Town's Jesse Debrah. The Terriers are eager to bolster their defence after the departures of Naby Sarr and Levi Colwill. (Alan Nixon)