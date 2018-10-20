Everton midfielder sets Middlesbrough goal target after netting decisive goal in crucial win

Middlesbrough midfielder Mo Besic netted what proved to be the winner in his side's win over Sheffield Wednesday - and is now hoping to continue hitting the goal trail.

The Everton loanee provided the opener for Britt Assombalonga before then finding the net himself in the 2-1 triumph at Hillsborough which saw Boro maintain the pace in the race for promotion.

It was his second goal since returning to the club on loan - having netted at Ipswich before the international break - and Besic has revealed that he has accepted a challenge laid down to him by manager Tony Pulis to net ten goals this season.

And after his 'best game' since arriving at the Riverside Stadium, Besic is confident he can hit that figure.

"I think it is my best game since I arrived here and I enjoyed myself and we won,” he admitted after the victory over Wednesday.

“I got a goal and a assist and you can’t really ask more than that and so I am very happy.

“The coach said me already last season that he thinks I should score a minimum of 10 goals this season because he thinks I have the quality.

"I think the same so yes, I will try to do it.”

While Besic and Boro were impressive throughout in South Yorkshire, they did have to survive some late scares.

Adam Reach's late strike against his former club set up a nervy finale, with Wednesday piling on the pressure in search of a leveller.

But the visitors stood strong, with Besic pleased that his side managed the game well while simultaneously clinching a return to the Championship summit.

“Suddenly it became very different game,” he added

“The Championship is a tough league as you know. They put on the big striker and it was a totally different game - but we managed.

"We managed much better this time. Last time I didn’t play so well against Norwich but this time I was full of power, I scored, I got an assist. You can’t expect much more.

"We have missed chances to go to the top but this time we have taken it. Hopefully we learn from our mistake and we can just keep going now."