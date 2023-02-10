News you can trust since 1877
Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium has a 4.4 rating out of five for matchday experience from 3,326 reviews on Google.

Every Championship stadium's matchday experience rated from best to worst according to Google ratings and where Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium ranks - in pictures

Everyone will have their own opinion of what makes a good stadium visit and which is the best matchday experience in the Championship.

By Stephen Thirkill
38 minutes ago

There are so many different factors to take into account such as location, character, food pricing, nearby pups, pricing and atmosphere.

Some will think that big grounds like the Stadium of Light or the Riverside should be top dog, while other fans will no doubt prefer trips to more old school grounds like Ewood Park and Turf Moor.

Extra factors to make an away day more than just about the football will no doubt rank high, with a weekend at Blackpool going down well with some away fans.

These are the best and worst stadiums experiences in the Championship according to ratings by fans on Google. All ratings are out of five stars.

Read what the fans visiting Boro had to say, here.

Let us know which are your favourite and least favourite Championship stadiums and why via our social media channels.

You can get the latest Boro news here.

1. Sheffield United - Bramall Lane

Rated:4.7 (297 reviews)

Photo: Nigel Roddis

2. West Bromwich Albion - The Hawthorns

Rating: 4.7 (133 views)

Photo: Catherine Ivill

3. Bristol City - Ashton Gate

Rated: 4.5 (4946 reviews)

Photo: Dan Istitene

4. Norwich City - Carrow Road

Rating: 4.5 (2715 reviews )

Photo: Stephen Pond

