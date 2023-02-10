Every Championship stadium's matchday experience rated from best to worst according to Google ratings and where Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium ranks - in pictures
Everyone will have their own opinion of what makes a good stadium visit and which is the best matchday experience in the Championship.
There are so many different factors to take into account such as location, character, food pricing, nearby pups, pricing and atmosphere.
Some will think that big grounds like the Stadium of Light or the Riverside should be top dog, while other fans will no doubt prefer trips to more old school grounds like Ewood Park and Turf Moor.
Extra factors to make an away day more than just about the football will no doubt rank high, with a weekend at Blackpool going down well with some away fans.
These are the best and worst stadiums experiences in the Championship according to ratings by fans on Google. All ratings are out of five stars.
Let us know which are your favourite and least favourite Championship stadiums and why via our social media channels.
You can get the latest Boro news here.