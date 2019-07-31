Everything Jonathan Woodgate said on injuries and transfers ahead of Middlesbrough's trip to Luton
Middlesbrough kick off their Championship campaign away to Luton Town on Friday night – and head coach Jonathan Woodgate is holding his press conference this afternoon ahead of the game.
By Joe Nicholson
Wednesday, 31 July, 2019, 17:35
Click refresh and scroll down for the latest updates from the press conference, with live updates on the latest transfer, injury and team news ahead of the first game of the season, with Boro targeting promotion back to the Premier League.