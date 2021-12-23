Ex-Aston Villa defender reveals his view on Middlesbrough contract situation

The free agent left-back joined on a short term deal until the middle of next month and has impressed Chris Wilder.

He played a key role in the victory over Bournemouth last weekend, with Boro hosting Nottingham Forest at the Riverside on Boxing Day (KO 3pm).

The 32-year-old ex-Aston Villa defender said: “Pleased to make my debut and pleased to get a win against a high flying team in the league so to get that result was terrific for us. For the squad and for the manager,” Taylor told the Northern Echo.

“For me personally, whenever you make your debut you’re hoping the game goes well and you get the right result. Pleasing all round.”

Asked if he was hopeful of an extension, Taylor said: “It’s not at the forefront of my mind at the minute. Obviously that will be discussed probably after the Christmas period.

“I’m fairly relaxed on it. I enjoy playing football, I enjoy being here and that’s something to look to in the future.

“There’s such a busy festive period, there’s no real time to sit down and actually do stuff. It’s about preparation, play, recover and everything like that.

“I’ve enjoyed my time here. Thankful to the club and Chris for bringing me in. We’ll see what happens in January.”

Heading into the festive fixtures, Boro are ninth in the Championship and targeting a play-off push this season under Wilder.

