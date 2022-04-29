Here are the best of all of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Middlesbrough are set to host Stoke City tomorrow in their penultimate match of the 2021/22 Championship season.

The pressure is mounting on Boro over the next week as they desperately need to pick up points in their bid for promotion - sitting only two points from a play-off spot.

Sixth place Sheffield United travel to the capital to take on QPR this evening and Chris Wilder’s side will be hopeful of the London club doing them a favour.

A win for the Blades this weekend could see it go down to the final day, with the Yorkshire side hosting Fulham, while Middlesbrough will travel to Preston.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. West Brom eye swoop for Millwall ace West Brom are reportedly targeting Millwall forward Jed Wallace, with his contract expiring at the end of the season. Nottingham Forest have previously expressed interest in the 28-year-old. (Express & Star)

2. Cardiff set sights on West Ham youngster Cardiff City are thought to be considering a move for West Ham's U23 star Aji Alese. The defender has been outstanding for the youth squad and has also made two senior appearances. (Wales Online)

3. QPR ace attracting Championship interest QPR's Yoann Barbet is reportedly a target for a number of Championship clubs, with his contract set to expire this summer. The French defender has made 40 league appearances this season. (The 72)

4. Blades in five-way scramble for ex-Liverpool midfielder Sheffield United, QPR, Stoke, Preston and Blackpool are all considering a summer move for Oxford United's Cameron Brannagan. The former Liverpool youngster has a year remaining on his contract. (The Sun)