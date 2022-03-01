Middlesbrough return to FA Cup action tonight.

After their dramatic penalty shootout win over Manchester United in the previous round, Middlesbrough will now face another Premier League giant in Tottenham Hotspur.

The Championship club faced Spurs in the FA Cup two years ago, where they forced them into a replay after the match ended 1-1 at the Riverside Stadium.

However, they were unable to hold off Jose Mourinho’s side in the replay and were knocked out of the competition.

Boro head into the tie off the back of a disappointing 3-2 defeat to Barnsley in the league, leaving them two points from a play-off spot.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. QPR sign ex-Arsenal youngster QPR have confirmed the signing of free agent Stan Flaherty. The 20-year-old midfielder has been without a club since his departure from Newcastle United. (Football League World) Photo Sales

2. Fulham linked with ex-Liverpool striker Fulham are reportedly eyeing a move for former Liverpool and Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli. The 31-year-old has scored 10 league goals with Turkish club Adana Demirsport this season. (The 72) Photo Sales

3. Tottenham join race for Robins prospect Tottenham Hotspur are the latest Premier League club to join the race to sign Bristol City’s Alex Scott. West Ham, Leicester and Everton are also interested. (LondonWorld) Photo Sales

4. Posh striker makes non-league switch Peterborough United’s Harmeed Ishola has joined Maldon & Tiptree on loan. The striker joined Posh last summer. Photo Sales