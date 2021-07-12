Bamba announced he was cancer free earlier this year following several rounds of chemotherapy.

The 36-year-old was a key member of Warnock’s Cardiff team when the Bluebirds won promotion from the Championship in 2018, and the pair have remained close since.

Warnock has now offered Bamba the chance to train with Boro and allow the centre-back to build up his fitness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Warnock and Sol Bamba at Cardiff.

“Sol telephoned me to say he’d moved back to Leeds since his release from Cardiff and asked if I'd help him,” Warnock told Boro’s website.

“I’ve known him for years, he’s a good lad, and after everything he’s been through this is the least I can do. We wish him well.

“No doubt he’ll get as fit as he can with a week or so under his belt with us.”

Boro are preparing for their first friendly of the summer against Bishop Auckland this week (July 14, 7pm kick-off), though it’s not known if Bamba will play a part.

The Teessiders will then travel to Cornwall for a week-long training camp, which includes three friendly matches, before two more pre-season games against York City and Rotherham.

Boro have also taken Oldham midfielder Dylan Bahamboula, 26, on trial as Warnock assesses his options ahead of the new campaign.

Triallists are allowed to play in friendly matches meaning Bahamboula could feature against Bishop Auckland at Heritage Park.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Middlesbrough coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.