Ex-Leeds United, Newcastle United and Real Madrid defender wins praise for Middlesbrough impact
Middlesbrough’s head of football Kieran Scott has praised the impact of Boro first team coach Jonathan Woodgate.
Woodgate, a former Boro manager, returned to the club as coach when Michael Carrick was appointed. And his impact has won praise.
"He's a very good coach," said Scott of Woodgate.
"I'd seen him at Bournemouth and heard good things. The year we went up with Norwich, Bournemouth were on our tails so you naturally hear things.
"I saw him in work. They beat us 3-1 at Carrow Road that year at a time when nobody was beating us at Carrow Road.
"They had good players, don't get me wrong, but you could see what he was trying to do. I could see he'd learnt a lot from his Middlesbrough days even at that point, and he's had even more time now.
"One thing that he really brings is the Teesside blood, which I felt was missing. I felt the club needed that and there's no denying that element with Jonathan.
"He's a very good coach, He's a bloke first and foremost, there's nowhere to hide with him, and I really like that.
"He's a good coach, the players respect him, he has the best interests of Middlesbrough in his heart all the time. He cares deeply for the young players coming through. He brings loads and he's the perfect balance to Michael."
Scott joined the club as head of football in September 2021, the 37-year-old joined from Norwich City where he was the club’s head of recruitment and worked closely with sporting director Stuart Webber.
Meanwhile, last week Aaron Danks joined the first team coaching staff.
A Boro statement read: “The 39-year-old brings a wealth of experience, having worked with Anderlecht, the English national team and, most recently, Aston Villa where he was assistant to both Dean Smith and Steven Gerrard.
“Aaron started his coaching career with West Bromwich Albion's Academy where he worked with current Boro striker Marcus Forss as a youngster.
“He moved to the FA where he worked with the national team at various levels including England U20s when they won the World Cup in 2017 and the U21s in 2020/21.
"Aaron will work alongside Jonathan Woodgate while Grant Leadbitter will continue his hybrid role between working with the first team and the Academy."