Ex-Manchester United ace reveals message to Middlesbrough squad after first win

Carrick is up and running thanks to Chuba Akpom’s 30th-minute header and second-half own goals from Tobias Figueiredo and Cyrus Christie, who had earlier equalised for the hosts.

The former Manchester United midfielder said: “It’s a good moment for me, but it’s not about me.

“The boys won for the fans and they can go home happy. I thought we played some really good football and we had to dig in at times.

Michael Carrick expressed deep pride in his players after he claimed a first win as Middlesbrough boss with a 3-1 defeat of Hull.

“The way they’ve gone about the whole week has been really pleasing. They’ve applied themselves and their attitude has been spot-on.

“I’m really proud of the lads and I’m so pleased for them.”

Boro deserved three points, not least for an enterprising first-half display which peaked when the excellent Akpom – on loan at Hull in 2015-16 – bravely headed in Tommy Smith’s aggressive deep cross from the right.

Hull made it 1-1 when an unmarked Christie spooned a close-range attempt over goalkeeper Zack Steffen’s head – albeit via a huge deflection – on the hour.

But the home side inexplicably conceded a second just three minutes later after Figueiredo screwed Darragh Lenihan’s back-post header into the back of his own net.

Hull were then caught out 10 minutes before full-time, with Ryan Giles’ strike from the left adjudged to have struck Christie before squirming past Nathan Baxter at his near post.

Carrick, whose side are now up to 18th in the Sky Bet Championship, said: “When things go against you and you’re not in top form, it’s not easy.

“I understand that. I’ve been there, but you’ve got to find that little bit of something and nothing beats a little bit of success in all walks of life.

“To see them bounce back (from Hull’s equaliser) and deal with that setback, I’m pleased for them as it’s nice to have a little lift. I think we deserved that bit of success.”