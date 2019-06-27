Ex-Middlesbrough and Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel quizzed on future plus international disappointment for Britt Assombalonga
Former Middlesbrough midfielder John Obi Mikel is still considering his options after leaving the Riverside at the end of last season.
Mikel joined Boro on a short-term deal back in January and made 18 Championship appearances under Tony Pulis.
The Nigerian international, 32, is currently away with his country at the Africa Cup of Nations, and was an unused substitute as the Super Eagles booked their place in the last 16 with a 2-0 win over Guinea on Wednesday.
After the game Mikel spoke to the BBC and was quizzed about his future, “I want to help this team win another Nations Cup,” he said. “I’m not looking past that, after that I have to sign somewhere else. I have a few options. We’ll see.”
It was reported last month that Mikel had received offers from Premier League clubs, including Norwich and Sheffield United.
Boro striker Britt Assombalonga is also representing his country at the tournament in Egypt but was an unused substitute as DR Congo lost their second group game in succession.
The Leopards lost 2-0 to hosts Egypt courtesy of first-half goals from Aston Villa’s Ahmed Elmohamady and Liverpool star Mo Salah.
Congo could still progress to the knockout stages as one of the four best third-place teams but must beat Zimbabwe in their final group game on Sunday to stand a chance.
Either way, Assombalonga will miss the start of Boro’s pre-season schedule which will start in Austria with a friendly against local side Grazer AK on July 5.