Ex-Middlesbrough and Leeds United keeper set for shock Liverpool move
Former Middlesbrough goalkeeper Andy Lonergan appears set for a shock move to European champions Liverpool this summer.
Lonergan, 35, left Boro at the end of last season after making just two senior appearances for the Teessiders, which came during his one-year stay at the Riverside last term.
It’s been reported that Lonergan will travel with Jurgen Klopp’s side to the United States for their upcoming pre-season tour. He’s expected to make up the numbers while several of the Reds’ other goalkeepers remain absent.
Out of Liverpool’s other keepers, Caoimhin Kelleher is still recovering following surgery on a broken wrist, Vitezslav Jaros has an elbow issue and Kamil Grabara has been given extra time off after appearing for Poland in the Euro Under-21 Championships.
It leaves Simon Mignolet as the Reds’ only senior goalkeeper, and the Belgian has started both of Liverpool’s pre-season friendlies so far this summer.
Lonergan signed a one-year contract at Boro in 2018 after leaving Leeds United at the end of the 2017/18 season, providing cover for Boro’s first-choice keeper Darren Randolph.
His two appearances for the Teessiders both came in the Carabao Cup, as Boro beat Rochdale and Notts County in their run to the quarter-finals last campaign.
Lonergan wasn’t offered a new deal at the end of last season, when the stopper was released alongside Stewart Downing, John Obi Mikel and Dimi Konstantopulos.