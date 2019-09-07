Ex-Middlesbrough boss Garry Monk reveals what he wants to achieve at Sheffield Wednesday

Ex-Middlesbrough boss Garry Monk was named as the boss of Boro’s Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday yesterday – one year and nine months after his Teesside sacking.

By James Copley
Saturday, 07 September, 2019, 10:03
Garry Monk is Sheffield Wednesday's new boss.

And during his unveiling, the 40-year-old former Swansea manager set out his ambitions for the season ahead.

"I think when you look at it, at the start of every season there are 15 or so teams where that's the ambition [getting to the Premier League]. You can’t get away from that,” Monk said.

"The process has to be, as we've discussed as big clubs do, improvement day-by-day. Take each day and try to improve the squad we have in terms of what we do on the pitch and daily training.

"We know it's a capable squad but there are a lot of capable squads in this league. It's about making sure we compete as high as we can, the quality comes through and we take it step-by-step."