Former Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis.

Pulis left Boro this summer after his 18-month contract was up, both club and manager feeling it was right to go in a different direction with Jonathan Woodgate taking up the reigns at the Riverside.

The former Stoke City boss has enjoyed his break and admits he is now recharged and ready for his next challenge.

Pulis told BBC Sport Wales: “Saturday is football - it has been that way for a long, long time in my life.

"Have I got enough energy in me and enough will power to want to do it again? Yes.”

Pulis added: “I have enjoyed the break.

"A few months off reinvigorates you, but I will still go to football every Saturday. I will keep my toe lightly dipped in the water and we will see what happens.

"The question will be, is it a challenge worth taking?

"Is it a challenge that tickles me in terms of getting out there and getting my hands dirty again?

"I am quite happy to wait and see what comes up. I will play it by ear."

Reflecting on his time at the Riverside, Pulis said: "Unfortunately, like a lot of clubs, Middlesbrough spent a hell of a lot of money in one window to gamble to get back into the Premier League and that gamble didn't pay off.

"I joined six months after that and it was 18 months of trying to do the best we could on the field but also putting the finances back in order.

"It was a difficult trying to marry them together, but I have nothing but good memories of the people there. It's a smashing club."

Slightly bizarrely, Pulis is jetting off to Corsica to join in this week’s celebrations for Napoleon Bonaparte's 250th birthday.

A student of historical leaders, Pulis revealed: "I have been invited by a French newspaper to go over there and have a day with them.