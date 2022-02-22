Ex-Middlesbrough boss urged to take over club's second tier rivals, Reading's new boss reveals number one priority

As things stand, Boro are sitting in 7th place in the Championship table - just one point off Chris Wilder's former club Sheffield United.

Middlesbrough head into the game fresh off the back of a dispiriting 2-1 loss away to strugglers Bristol City, but will be hopeful of getting back to winning ways against a lacklustre West Brom.

Speaking after the loss to the Robins, Wilder said: “There are no excuses. We weren’t unlucky and got what we deserved.

“Games are decided in both boxes. We couldn’t keep the ball out of our net and didn’t do enough to punish them going forward. The match summed up our weekend after what happened yesterday, but that’s football sometimes.

“It was a difficult team performance to summarise, not great at times, but at others good enough to create a lot of chances. We had enough possession of the ball in key areas to score more goals.

“Perhaps it was a result that was coming. On current form before today it was between us and Sheffield United who were on the best run. We fell a bit short today, but the players have been giving everything and we will improve further through hard work and recruitment.

“It’s not a time to be critical of the players. We all want to get into the play-offs now, but my appointment was based on having a medium to long-term effect on the club.”

