Ex-Middlesbrough defender Aden Flint reacts after completing Cardiff switch
Giant defender Aden Flint has completed his move from Middlesbrough to Cardiff on a three-year deal.
The 6’6 centre-back has joined the Bluebirds for an undisclosed fee, which is believed to be in the region of £6million.
Flint, 30, joined Boro for a reported £7million in June 2018 and made 39 Championship appearances for the Teessiders last season under Tony Pulis.
“I'm excited to be here and thankful for the opportunity. It came about really quick,” Flint told the Cardiff City website. "Everyone wants to play in the Premier League, and that's why I've joined. Hopefully we can get the right results, get promoted again, and have another opportunity to do that.
"I'm looking forward to getting going. I can't wait for the first match."
Flint also told the Boro website: “I’d like to thank the Boro fans for their support last season.
"There’s no hiding from the fact it was a disappointing year and we didn’t achieve what we wanted to achieve, but the club is in good hands with the new coaching team and I wish them all the best for the future.”
Flint will join up with his new teammates next week following their return from North America and could make his first Cardiff appearances in a pre-season friendly against OGC Nice on Saturday, July 27.
Boro will face Cardiff at Cardiff City Stadium on September 21 before the reverse Championship fixture at the Riverside on April 25.