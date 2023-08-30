News you can trust since 1877
Ex-Middlesbrough defender joins Leeds United on season-long loan deal

Djed Spence is back in the Championship after agreeing a season-long loan deal with Leeds United.
By Joe Ramage
Published 30th Aug 2023, 11:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 11:12 BST
BARCELONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 08: Djed Spence of Tottenham Hotspur gestures during the Joan Gamper Trophy match between FC Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on August 08, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)BARCELONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 08: Djed Spence of Tottenham Hotspur gestures during the Joan Gamper Trophy match between FC Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on August 08, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)
BARCELONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 08: Djed Spence of Tottenham Hotspur gestures during the Joan Gamper Trophy match between FC Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on August 08, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Former Middlesbrough defender Spence has moved to Elland Road for the 2023-24 campaign from Tottenham Hotspur after an unsuccessful move to North London so far.

Spence was one of Middlesbrough’s transfer sagas of the summer 12 months ago after he had enjoyed a hugely successful season on loan with Nottingham Forest where he helped Steve Cooper’s side earn promotion back to the Premier League.

Spence’s success with Forest allowed Middlesbrough to open a bidding war for the player they signed from Fulham in 2018.

The 23-year-old made 70 appearances for Boro before falling out of favour with former boss Neil Warnock ahead of being loaned out to the City Ground.

But it is there where Spence really excelled, being a prominent feature in Forest’s play-off winning campaign as he was named in the EFL and PFA Championship team of the year.

Forest were keen to re-sign the defender but missed out as Tottenham agreed a deal worth up to a reported £20million for the defender, who signed a five-year deal in North London.

Spence, who has been capped six times at under-21 level for England, made just six appearances for Spurs before joining French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais back in January, who he helped to a fourth placed finish.

And with Spence not featuring in new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou’s plans, the former Boro man has returned to the Championship for the season with Leeds.

Spence could come up against his former club in December when Michael Carrick’s side head to Elland Road.

